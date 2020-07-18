'Nothing He Cannot Do': Michael Vaughan Hails Ben Stokes For His Heroics At Manchester

Michael Vaughan has come forward to laud Ben Stokes after his stellar knock of 176 that had helped England register a mammoth first innings total in the ongoing second Test match against the West Indies at the Old Trafford, Manchester. This is a must-win game for England to stay alive in the three-match series. They had lost the previous contest at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton last week.

'Nothing he cannot do': Michael Vaughan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan described Stokes as England's best player and fielder as well as the most impactful bowler and then mentioned that the southpaw has once again delivered when it mattered the most. Labeling the New Zealand born cricketer as a 'Freak', the former English skipper then added there is nothing that the ace all-rounder cannot do.

England’s best player ... England’s best fielder ... England’s most impactful bowler ... England’s best batsman at the moment delivers once again ... @benstokes38 is a freak ... nothing he cannot do ... #TestCricket #ENGvWI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 17, 2020



Stokes has made it matter whenever England have found themselves in precarious situations. In the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand, he scored an unbeaten 84 when the hosts were reeling at 86/4 chasing a modest total of 242. The match ended in a tie and England were declared winners after the Super Over was tied as well due to a superior boundary count.

He then made it matter a couple of months later during the third Test against arch-rivals at Headingley in Ashes 2019 where he had scored a match-winning unbeaten 139. It was a must-win encounter for England to stay alive in the series. The five-match series was eventually tied 2-2.

Ben Stokes makes it matter once again

Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision seemed to be spot on as Roston Chase picked up two scalps while Alzarri Joseph contributed with one wicket as the hosts were reduced to 81/3 as even skipper Joe Root (23) could not make much of an impact. Opener Dom Sibley and middle-order batsman Ben Stokes then took matters in their own hands and ensured that the visitors had no reason to celebrate any further as they added 260 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Both notched up brilliant centuries as the hosts were eyeing a huge first-innings total.

Even though Sibley was dismissed for 120, Stokes still kept on going strong at 172 as England are 378/5 after 139 overs during the tea break on Day 2.

He could only add four more runs and was eventually dismissed for 176 during the third session of play on Day 2.

The Windies in reply were 32/1 at stumps. Meanwhile, the play on Day 3 has been delayed due to rain.

