Michael Vaughan Lauds Stuart Broad's Skill & Hardwork As He Gets His 500th Wicket

Michael Vaughan has said he never believed that Stuart Broad would be able to take 500 Test wickets. Broad had achieved this feat on Day 5 of the series-deciding third Test match against West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester in what was his 140th Test appearance.

'Always felt that': Michael Vaughan

Vaughan took to Instagram and wrote that he always felt that the tall pacer was going to have a good Test career, but he never thought that Broad would be able to pick up 500 scalps in the game's longest format. The former English skipper then lauded the veteran speedster's skill, resilience, hard work, stubbornness.



Broad picks up his 500th Test scalp

Stuart Broad became the seventh bowler in the history of the game to register 500 scalps in red-ball cricket on Day 5 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. He achieved this feat after having dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite. Broad achieved this feat in his 140th Test appearance.

Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and, Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who have achieved this feat in the longest format.

The moment of glory

It happened in the 14th over of Windies' second innings. On the third ball of that over, the tall pacer had bowled a fuller delivery outside off stump as it kept low after pitching. Brathwaite looked to defend the ball but was rapped on the pads as the hosts started appealing straightaway. The on-field umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger as the replays showed that the ball would have hit the wickets. There were no heated or aggressive celebrations from Stuart as all he did was raise both his arms in delight.

The tall pacer had taken six wickets in the first innings and four in the second as he finished with 10 scalps in the contest to help England register an emphatic win by 269 runs to win the three-match Wisden series trophy 2-1. The premier speedster was also very handy with the bat in the first innings where he scored an unbeaten quickfire half-century that took England to a formidable total of 369.

