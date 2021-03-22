Michael Vaughan Predicts India Will Whitewash England In ODIs, Fans Urge Him Not To 'jinx'

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has thrown the predictor's hat in India's favour by saying that the hosts will come out on top in all of the three ODI matches against England. The three One Day Internationals will be played in Pune's MCA Stadium behind closed doors. Both teams will be locking horns in the first ODI on Tuesday.

'India will win 3-0 !!!': Michael Vaughan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the ex-middle-order batsman wrote he is predicting the outcome of the series early and went on to say that the visitors will suffer a whitewash at the hands of Kohli & Co. Giving further clarification on the same, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit added that England do not have the services of Test skipper Joe Root as well as frontline pacer Jofra Archer.

It seems that the fans had enough as they came forward and urged the Englishman not to jinx. Here are some of the reactions.

They were present in test series but yet managed to lose. — Srikar Federer (@Srikarkvsrf) March 22, 2021

plz dont predict in favour of india — sameera madabhushi (@sameerasame) March 22, 2021

Excuses ready from englandðŸ˜‚ — ð’ð¡ð²ðšð¦ (@bazzing_a) March 22, 2021

Now I am officially scared..your predictions always go wrong — Siddhartha (@Sid5943) March 22, 2021

Great you said Australia will win 4-0 and ind win 2-1 now you say 3-0 hope it’s not 2-1 in favour of England — Shubham (@Shubham23192363) March 22, 2021

No please no don't do this. we don't want to loss the series. — Happy Singh (@HappyBh47467155) March 22, 2021

Now India is going to loose series by 3-0ðŸ˜… — swadesh hede (@Ssh00Hede) March 22, 2021

While Joe Root has been rested for the white-ball leg of the India series, Archer has been ruled out of the ODI series due to an elbow injury.

India look to end their home season on a high

After a gruelling four-match Test series that was succeeded by a five-match T20I series, the focus shifts to the 50-overs format as both teams look to prove a point or two in the one-dayers. The upcoming three-match ODI series will form part of the inaugural 2020–23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

A determined Team India will be hoping to end their home season by sealing the One Day series whereas, England will be aiming to end their forgettable away tour with one series-win under their belt.

However, it is the Men In Blue who will be looking to rediscover their rhythm in ODI cricket. In 2020, the Virat Kohli-led side could only manage a solitary win in six ODI matches. They were whitewashed in New Zealand in February last year (3 ODIs) before suffering a 2-1 series loss against Australia Down Under later in the year.

The two-time world champions did salvage pride by winning the dead-rubber at the Manuka Oval to avoid back-to-back away whitewashes in the ODI format.