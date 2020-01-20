Michael Vaughan Slams Sri Lankan Follower For Rating Steve Smith Higher Than Virat Kohli

Cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan retired from international cricket in 2009. However, the former England captain still makes his presence known on social media by giving his opinions about current cricketing affairs. Michael Vaughan also interacts with his fans on Twitter and is known for posting hilarious tweets on the micro-blogging site. Quite recently, the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper responded to a user who claimed that Australia's Steve Smith is the best active batsman across all international formats.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Says 'no Brainer' As He Picks Virat Kohli As The Best

Also Read | Brian Lara Picks Virat Kohli Over Steve Smith To Break His Elusive 400* Record In Tests

Michael Vaughan roasts Twitter user for picking Steve Smith over Virat Kohli

During the recently concluded series-deciding third ODI between India and Australia, Steve Smith notched up his 9th ODI ton and his first after a gap of three years. Fans of the cricketer took to social media and posted their admiration for the Australian talismanic batsman. One such fan went ahead and described Steve Smith as the “finest active batsman” across all formats.

Steve Smith finest all format batsman at present. proved it yet again — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) January 20, 2020

Also Read | IND Vs AUS: Matthew Hayden Lashes Out At Steve Smith For Running Out Aaron Finch

His opinion did not seem to have gone down well with Michael Vaughan as the former English skipper responded to him in his own unique manner. Vaughan disagreed with his tweet and said that Virat Kohli, not Steve Smith, is the best all-round batsman at the moment. The former cricketer's followers lashed out at the Twitter user, accusing him of posting often against the Indian cricket team.

Disagree ... Virat is the best all round ... !! https://t.co/zJPt7v8ewS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 20, 2020

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Predicts Virat Kohli To Score Another Century In The Fourth Test Against England

Ind vs Aus 2020

Meanwhile, India overhauled Australia’s 287-run target on the back of suave match-winning knocks from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma brought up his 29th ODI ton and captain Kohli registered his 57th ODI fifty to lead India to a 2-1 series victory. Team India will now tour New Zealand for full-fledged cricketing contests across formats from January 24 to March 4.

Also Read | After Six Losses In Six, Michael Vaughan Makes Big Statement On Virat Kohli And The World Cup

Also Read | "Let Virat Kohli Take Some Time Off", Advises Michael Vaughan After RCB's Sixth Successive Loss; Netizens React