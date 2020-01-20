IND Vs AUS: Matthew Hayden Lashes Out At Steve Smith For Running Out Aaron Finch

The Australian cricket team showed their ability to conquer any conditions when they took on India in the first ODI at Mumbai. After restricting India to a very gettable total, Australia triumphed India by 10 wickets and shocked the cricket world. However, the visitors could not sustain this momentum and were eventually defeated by the Indians in the following two ODIs. Among the many game-changing moments in the final ODI on Sunday, one of them involved Steve Smith and Australia captain Aaron Finch.

Aaron Finch and Steve Smith's mix-up shocks fans, experts

Aaron Finch and Steve Smith were batting in the first innings as they were trying to provide some stability after losing David Warner cheaply. The wicket came in the 9th over when Mohammed Shami was bowling. After guiding the ball away, Steve Smith called for a single to which captain Aaron Finch was completely committed. As Finch ran, Smith realised that there was not a run there and cancelled his call. It was, however, too late for Finch to go back and the captain was run out for a mere 19.

As a fuming Finch walked off the pitch, the commentators expressed their shock on what had just happened. Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden was commentating on the match and called the situation a "shell-shock". Hayden pointed out how Smith was half-committed and convincing enough for Finch to dash towards his end. After the end of the match, Aaron Finch revealed that the duo did not have any bad blood between them over the situation. He even credited Smith for giving Australia a fair chance by fighting with his valiant 131 that helped Australia get to a total of 286.

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's men make a strong comeback

While many predicted that India would lose the series after their embarrassing defeat in Mumbai, the Men in Blue came back strongly and won another ODI series against a very strong Australian side. Led by Rohit Sharma's 119 and captain Kohli's 89, India chased down Australia's 286 with ease and won the third and the series-deciding ODI in Bengaluru.

