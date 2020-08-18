Michael Vaughan Urges Pakistan To Drop Fawad Alam For The Series-decider Against England

Michael Vaughan has urged Pakistan to drop middle-order batsman Fawad Alam and pick the young all-rounder Shadab Khan for the series-deciding third and final Test match that will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday. Fawad finally made his return to the Pakistani Test squad for the recently concluded second Test match against England after a long wait of 11 long years. However, it was a forgettable comeback for the southpaw as he was sent back to the pavilion by Chris Woakes without troubling the scorers.

The southpaw's stay at the crease only lasted for four balls before he was caught plumb in front of the wicket. Meanwhile, the veteran cricketer was also trolled on social media for his awkward batting stance as well.

'Bring Shadab Khan in': Michael Vaughan

“I would just make one change and bring Shadab Khan in for Fawad Alam, just because we saw some spin in the last match. Also, I think they will use the same pitch, as the last Test match, because of lack of time to prepare a new one due to bad weather. So, you would want that extra spinning option and a player who has shown that he can bat in these English conditions,” said the former English skipper while speaking to Cricbuzz. “The Pakistan team has surprised me this week by getting that score in the first innings. Realistically they should have been bowled out for 150 or 170. Rizwan played beautifully, reading the conditions nicely. Babar Azam is in a decent run of form and Abid Ali got a nice 60 at the top of the order,” the cricket pundit added.

Alam was preferred over Khan in the previous Test match.

Who will have the last laugh?

With the series on the line after having snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the first Test at the Old Trafford, Manchester, Pakistan had no choice but to win the following Test in order to stay alive in the three-match Test series. Skipper Azhar Ali won a crucial toss at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton and decided to bat first on a wicket that was expected to slow down as the contest progressed.

However, the visitors suffered yet another batting collapse and were bundled out for 236 riding on a fighting half-century from wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Just when it appeared that the hosts were in the driver's seat to seal the series, rain played spoilsport. Day 3 was completely abandoned without a ball being bowled and eventually, the contest ended in a stalemate.

The third and final Test match will be played at the same venue from August 21-25.

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan can stage a remarkable comeback and level the series or will England have the last laugh and end up registering their second consecutive Test series win.

