Ishant Sharma Gets Arjuna Award; Deepti Sharma, Hima Das Honoured As Well; Full List Here

13 years after making his debut for the Indian Cricket Team, speedster Ishant Sharma has been chosen as the recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. Sharma, who is a consistent player in Virat Kohli's Test cadre, made his debut for Team India in 2007 at the age of 18. The speedster has picked 297 Test wickets, 118 ODI wickets and 8 T20 wickets.

Along with Ishant Sharma, India Women's cricketer Deepti Sharma and sprinter Hima Das have also been conferred with the prestigious honour.

Here is the full list of Arjuna Awardees:

1. Chirag Shetty (Badminton)

2. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Badminton)

3. Atanu Das (Archery)

4. Arpinder Singh (Athletics)

5. Hima Das (Athletics)

6. Manjeet Singh (Athletics)

7. Manish Kaushik (Boxing)

8. Lovelina (Boxing)

9. Sonia Lather (Boxing)

10. Deepti Sharma (Cricket)

11. Rupinderpal Singh (Hockey)

12. Birender Lakra (Hockey)

13. Deep Grace Ekka (Hockey)

14. Sukhmeet Singh (Rowing)

15. Dattu (Rowing)

16. Manu Bhakar (Shooting)

17. Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting)

18. Manan Chandra (Snooker)

19. Divij Sharan (Tennis)

20. Madhurika Patkar (Table Tennis)

21. RV Rahul (Weightlifting)

22. Rahul Aware (Wrestling)

23. Deepika Thakur (Hockey)

24. Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)

Arjuna Award

The Arjuna Awards are annual honours given by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to recognize outstanding achievement in sports. The awards which began in 1961, carries a cash prize of ₹5,00,000 and a bronze statue of Arjuna - an Indian mythological warrior in Mahabharata. As per the guidelines, the sportsperson selected should not only have had good performance consistently for the previous four years but should also have shown qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline. Apart from Ishant Sharma, notable cricketers who have been honoured with the award are, Gautam Gambhir, Jhulan Goswami, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and others.

