Mike Hesson Confirms SA Batting Icon AB De Villiers' Arrival For IPL 2021 On This Date

Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Cricket Mike Hesson has confirmed that 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers will be joining them on Sunday, March 28, for the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9. RCB will begin training for the 14th edition of the marquee tournament on Monday, March 29.

'ABD arrives on the 28th': Mike Hesson

The former coach of the New Zealand cricket team provided an update on the arrival of the team's overseas players and added that ABD will be landing in the country on the 28th of this month.

“We have got players arriving all the way through to 1st April, which is where we get the NOCs for some of our overseas players. Finn Allen is playing T20s in New Zealand till 1st April, and he will be coming the day after. Australians play until the 31st, the likes of Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson then jump on a plane and come. ABD arrives on the 28th,” said Mike Hesson in a video shared by RCB on social media. READ | AB de Villiers smashes iPhone during intense IPL 2021 training session: WATCH

RCB in IPL 2021

The dark horses will be hoping to make IPL 2021 a memorable one by finally laying their hands on the elusive silverware that has eluded them since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. RCB had made it to the finals thrice (2009,2011, & 2016) editions respectively only to finish as the second-best side on all three occasions.

The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show in 2020 as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition by finishing fourth in the league stages.

AB de Villiers scored a valiant half-century (56) in the Eliminator against southern rivals as well as former champions Hyderabad. He hardly received any support from the other end as Bangalore were restricted to 131/7 in their 20 overs.

In the end, it was just not enough as the Orange Army got past the finish line in the final over by six wickets as the three-time finalists were knocked out of the competition