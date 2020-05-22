Mike Hesson Disagrees With Yuvraj Singh's Statement Of Being A Successful Coach

Mike Hesson has come forward and commented on Yuvraj Singh's statement where the southpaw said that one needs to be an international cricketer in order to be a successful coach. This was said in reference to Team India's batting coach who hardly has a year's experience in international cricket (1996-1997).

'It's not about just...': Mike Hesson

It so happened that during a recent Instagram live session, Yuvi had gone on to say that even though Vikram Rathour is his friend, he did not reckon that the ex-batsman could help players of this T20 generation and also asked whether the former opener has played cricket at the level to help them.

During a recent interview with a news channel, Hesson went on to say once the player identifies that he is of use to the players as a coach, then he has got their respect and or some coaches that takes longer time than others. He then mentioned once that person becomes useful to a player, they actually think that person is going to be helpful to them to get the best out of them as players.

The former New Zealand coach also added that it is not about just telling them stories about what that individual (coach) used to do as a player, but it is about him genuinely thinking that he can help them become a player. Furthermore, the Director of Cricket Operations of the Royal Challengers Bangalore added that is pretty much what the role of a coach is and even if the coaches that are less experienced and come straight from a playing background, they will exhaust all their personal experiences in the first week of coaching.

Meanwhile, former Team India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar came forward and said that maybe players who have played at a very elite level may not understand what players of average ability are going through and the one thing that is being taught during the coaching education is that one needs to delink from their past. The former batting coach also mentioned that basically one cannot coach the way that person has played the game. Bangar was quoted saying this by a news channel.