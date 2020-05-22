Sanjay Bangar Counters Yuvi, Says No Int'l Experience Needed For Being A Successful Coach

Sanjay Bangar does not disagree with veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's comments about a player needing a tremendous amount of international cricketing experience in order to become a successful coach. Earlier, Yuvi's former Indian team-mate and good friend Gautam Gambhir had also disagreed with the ex-middle-order batsman's statement.

'Maybe players who have...': Sanjay Bangar

It so happened that during a recent Instagram live session, Yuvi had gone on to say that even though Vikram Rathour is his friend, he did not reckon that the ex-batsman could help players of this T20 generation and also asked whether the former opener has played cricket at the level to help them. Meanwhile, former Team India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar came forward and said that maybe players who have played at a very elite level may not understand what players of average ability are going through and the one thing that is being taught during the coaching education is that one needs to delink from their past. The former batting coach also mentioned that basically one cannot coach the way that person has played the game. Bangar was quoted saying this by a news channel.

'It's not important': Gautam Gambhir

Earlier, Yuvraj's T20 World Cup 2007 as well as 2011 World Cup-winning team member Gautam Gambhir had also countered the ex-all-rounder as he went on to say it is not important that one has played a lot of cricket in order to be a very successful coach. The southpaw also mentioned that this point can be taken into consideration probably in the case of a selector but not a coach.

The 2011 World Cup winner also added that probably one can just have a different T20 batting coach i.e. just for that particular format. At that same time, the ex-swashbuckling batsman also opined it is really not true that someone who has not played international cricket or who has not played enough cricket cannot become a successful coach. Gambhir had said this on a Star Sports show named 'Cricket Connected'.