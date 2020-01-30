Mitchell McClenaghan Comically Picks Rohit Sharma Over Kane Williamson As Captain

On Wednesday, India wrapped up the NZ vs IND T20I series by getting a third straight win in Hamilton. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami played a key role in derailing New Zealand's run chase in the final over, defending 2 runs off the last 4 balls successfully. After the scores were leveled and the Super Over was played, New Zealand made a formidable 17 but the Indians chased that down courtesy vice-captain Rohit Sharma's two brilliant sixes off the last two balls.

Mitchell McClenaghan in awe of 'his skipper'

After the match, New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan took to Twitter and posted this cryptic tweet.

Captain oh captain — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) January 29, 2020

Fans got curious very easily as both of McClenaghan's captains had played well. Where his New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had almost won them the match with his 95, his Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma had smashed two sixes in the Super Over to lead India to victory in the match as well as the series. A curious fan asked McClenaghan for his answer...

The Captain of which of your team's? ;)

Mumbai Indians or New Zealand? — Shubham (@0208Shubham) January 29, 2020

And the Kiwi pacer's answer was surprising...

Mumbai of course — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) January 29, 2020

The answer was quite entertaining to some fans who immediately responded to this surprising tweet by McClenaghan.

😝😝😝😝 ipl ka chakkar babu bhaiya ya ipl ka chakkar — Ankit Singh Thakur 🇮🇳 (@AnkitSi84490727) January 29, 2020

Hahahahahahahah that's why we love you

Jai Mumbai Indians — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 29, 2020

Kane ko dhokka😔💔 — ✿ДℳøᎶℍ💪 (@ImDadsDude12) January 29, 2020

Mumbai Indians to go after record fifth title

In two months, Mitchell McClenaghan will be returning to India as he joins his Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and tries to defend Mumbai's IPL trophy. McClenaghan has been a part of the champion franchise since their second IPL win in 2015. He will be joined by the likes of Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Chris Lynn.

