Not His Own Heroics? Here's What Rohit Sharma Thinks Won India The Thriller Versus NZ

After quite some time, Indian fans were treated to Hitman Rohit Sharma anchoring a successful run-chase, helping India not only win the third T20 at Hamilton but also clinch their first-ever T20 series in New Zealand. New Zealand's bad run with Super Overs continued as they lost their third straight Super Over including two against England. Kane Williamson, who top-scored for the Kiwis with 95 runs off 48 balls, fell just short of what was a well-deserved hundred but managed to tie the game, sending the contest into the decider. But it was Rohit Sharma who stole the show at Hamilton, both in the first innings and in the Super Over.

READ | Anushka Sharma Lauds Team India's Phenomenal Performance As Virat & Co. Clinch Another Win

Rohit Sharma owes win to Shami, praises Williamson

Leading the run-chase and needing almost run a ball in the last over, Kane Williamson looked like he was going to seal the win for the Kiwis until an experienced Shami proved why he is one of the best in the world. Shami got rid of Kane Williamson in the final over and followed it up with the wicket of Ross Taylor in the final delivery of the 20th over, stunning both the Kiwis and the fans. Shami held his nerves to execute a picture-perfect yorker to get rid of Ross Taylor off the final ball where New Zealand required 1 run to win off 1 ball.

Following the game, Man of the Match Rohit Sharma took to social media to point out that it was Shami who had saved the day for the Men in Blue. Lauding the efforts of Kane Williamson, who narrowly missed out on his century, Rohit Sharma praised the 'valiant efforts' of the Kiwi skipper.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Rohit Sharma For Taking India To Super Over Win

Seriously, what a game! @MdShami11 ‘s over won us the game. Valiant effort from Williamson though. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 29, 2020

READ | Rohit Sharma Says Winning Run Is 'good Sign' Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma powers India through the Super Over

Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson faced a steamy Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over as they looked to take apart the latter as he was not having a good day on the field. After a single off the first two balls, Kane Williamson dispatched a four and a six in back-to-back deliveries, putting pressure on Bumrah. A single followed by a boundary off the last over meant India had to chase 18 runs in one over in order to win the game.

India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made their way out against a seasoned Tim Southee. After a single and double off the first two balls of the over, Rahul managed to strike a boundary after which he handed over the strike to the Hitman. Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes off the last two balls to seal the game for India and also helping the team to pick up their first T20 series win in New Zealand.

READ | NZ Vs IND: Kane Williamson Rues Series Loss, Says 'Super Overs Haven't Been Our Friend'