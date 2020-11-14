Mitchell Swepson Backs Himself To Play All Four Tests Against India In Upcoming Series

Australian spinner Mitchell Swepson on Saturday said that he is preparing himself to play all four Tests against India even when he knows that Nathan Lyon is the premier spinner for the side in the longest format of the game.

The 27-year-old leggie has not managed to make any impact at the highest level so far as he has only managed a solitary appearance for Australia in a T20I match against arch-rivals England on 27 June 2018. Apart from that, he has featured in 43 First-Class, 32 List-A and, 44 T20 matches respectively. Swepson has been representing Queensland in domestic cricket and Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) since the 2015/16 season.

Meanwhile, the leg-spinner has been in form for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield this season as he registered a total of 23 wickets from just three matches.

'I will be preparing to play all four games': Mitchell Swepson

"Gaz [Lyon] is obviously the premier spinner, has been for a while, and has proven himself time and time again in Test matches, so I am not counting my chickens too much to getting a go above him. But the way the ball is coming out at the moment for me, I feel like I am in a really good place," ESPNCricinfo quoted Swepson as saying. "Obviously that opportunity has to be there, and if conditions suit...you have to be ready to go no matter what. I will be preparing to play all four games. If the chance comes, I will hopefully take it with two hands, and if not, then so be it. I'm sure there will be more chances in the future," he added.

India Tour of Australia 2020/21 (Test Series)

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Can Team India rewrite history?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under during the 2018-19 season by a 2-1 margin in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

However, Team India will have to rewrite history as Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test match. In fact, they have won all five of the D/N Tests that they have played so far from November 2015 and all those wins have come in their own backyard.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: cricket.com.au)

