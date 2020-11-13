Yuvraj Singh Reveals What Makes Sachin Tendulkar The 'Michael Jordan Of Indian Cricket'

Yuvraj Singh called his former Indian team-mate as well as one of his best friends Sachin Tendulkar 'Michael Jordan of Indian Cricket'. Justifying the same, Yuvi said that the Master Blaster is someone who had that weight on him for India to always win.

'Michael Jordan of Indian Cricket': Yuvraj Singh

"So I see Sachin Tendulkar as the Michael Jordan of Indian Cricket who's someone you know had that weight on him for India to always win and every time you would watch him, if Tendulkar got out, India would fall most of the time. An then obviously Michael Jordan wanted everybody to be better, give their 100 percent and that's how Sachin was. Every time, he would go into nets or practice, he would just practice more than any of us guys", said Yuvraj while interacting in a video uploaded by Netflix titled ‘Stories Behind the Story.’

Meanwhile, the southpaw also revealed how the Little Master had motivated him during the 2011 World Cup when the veteran all-rounder was struggling with his form as well as health issues.

"If I look at the 2011 journey, I look at myself as Kobe Bryant and I look at Sachin as Michael Jordan, and obviously, I have seen his demeanor over the years and how he presented himself off the field. So I had a relationship where I could talk about life. Not just about cricket, about life and I was really struggling with my health, with my injuries and I was kind of like not sure whether I am gonna be in the side" the former middle-order batsman added.

"So I spoke to him and I said that you know that I am really struggling with my performances and I am working very hard. He said every time when a storm is about to come, the sea goes silent. So he said that you will matter when it matters the most", the two-time world champion further added.

Watch the full interaction here:

Yuvraj Singh in World Cup 2011

Yuvi was an integral part of the Men In Blue's World Cup triumph in 2011. He finished the tournament with 15 wickets and 315 runs in nine matches as India won their second World Cup for the first time in 28 years. By the virtue of this win, India also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

It was revealed by the southpaw's team-mates that he was in agony throughout the tournament and was not keeping well. The dashing left-handed batsman was also seen throwing up on the field during India's final league match against West Indies at regular intervals. Nonetheless, he overcame all the obstacles and went on to score a match-winning century in the sweltering Chennai heat. He also contributed with the ball with a couple of scalps as the hosts won that contest by 80 runs.

READ: Karachi Kings Trolled As Sherfane Rutherford Arrives In Mumbai Kit For PSL 2020

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.