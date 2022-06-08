Mithali Raj Retirement: List Of Records Made & Broken By Cricket Legend In 23-year Career

Quick links:
Image: AP
Former India captain Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. Mithali took to her official social media accounts to announce her departure from the game. The 39-year-old in her statement thanked the BCCI and her followers for all of their support over the years. Mithali also stated that she will continue to be involved in the game post-retirement, promising to contribute to the progress of women's cricket in India and around the world.
"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket," Mithali said in her statement.
Thank you for all your love & support over the years!— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022
I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u
Meanwhile, here's take a look at the records Mithali has achieved or broken during her illustrious career as an Indian international.