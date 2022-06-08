Mithali Raj Retirement: List Of Records Made & Broken By Cricket Legend In 23-year Career

Former India captain Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. Mithali took to her official social media accounts to announce her departure from the game. The 39-year-old in her statement thanked the BCCI and her followers for all of their support over the years. Mithali also stated that she will continue to be involved in the game post-retirement, promising to contribute to the progress of women's cricket in India and around the world.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket," Mithali said in her statement.

Mithali's records

Meanwhile, here's take a look at the records Mithali has achieved or broken during her illustrious career as an Indian international.

Mithali is currently the leading run-scorer for India in all three formats. She has 699 Test runs, 7,805 ODI runs, and 2,364 T20I runs, which she scored at averages of 43.68, 50.68, and 37.52, respectively.

Mithali is currently the leading run-scorer in women's One-Day International cricket and the only one to surpass the 7,000-run mark. She is nearly 2,000 runs ahead of England's Charlotte Edwards, who is the second-ranked player on the list.

Mithali became the first woman cricketer in the world to play 200 ODI matches for her country in September 2019. She has appeared in 232 ODIs for India as of her retirement.

Mithali is the first player in the history of the game to score seven consecutive half-centuries in ODIs. She also holds the record for most fifties in WODIs.

Mithali became the first woman cricketer to complete 2,000 runs in WT20Is. She is also the first Indian cricketer (either male or female) to score more than 2,000 runs in T20Is.

Mithali is the only Indian cricketer to have led India to two World Cup finals - one in 2005 and the second in 2017.

