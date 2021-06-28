Mithali Raj's ODI World Record Eclipsed Online By Slow Innings Against England

India Women's three-match ODI series against England Women got off to a dismal start as they were thrashed by eight wickets in the first ODI at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday. Having won the toss, England skipper Heather Knight invited India to bat first. After his impressive performances in the one-off Test against England, young Shafali Verma was handed her first ODI cap.

Netizens express displeasure over Mithali Raj's slow innings against England

Much was expected from an in-form Verma and seasoned Smriti Mandhana, however, the duo was back in the pavillion inside 10 overs with just 27 runs on the board. Skipper Mithali Raj and Punam Raut steadied the ship by forming a 56-run partnership but the duo consumed too many balls to get India's ship back on track. While Punam Raut was dismissed for 32 (61), Mithali Raj carried building the innings as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Experienced Harmanpreet Kaur was also dismissed for just 1 which further compounded India's misery.

The Indian captain scored a valiant 72 off 108 balls before getting dismissed off Sophie Ecclestone's bowling. Raj's patient knock was instrumental in propelling India 201/8 which was a below-par score. Mithali's 72-run knock helped her create an ODI world record of becoming the first woman player to record every score from 0-76 in international cricket.

Despite her record, Raj was a subject of discussion on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed Raj for her slow innings and called her approach unacceptable in modern-day cricket. Here's a look at a few reactions.

England had no problems in reaching the target set by India. The hosts reached the target in 34.5 overs and lost just two wickets in the process which were picked by Jhulan Goswami and Ekta Bisht. Tammy Beaumont scored an unbeaten 87 whereas Natalie Sciver remained not out on 74.

India vs England Women schedule

India vs England Women 2nd ODI - Wednesday, June 30, Taunton - 6:30- PM (IST)

India vs England Women 3rd ODI - Saturday, July 3, Worcester - 3:30- PM (IST)

India vs England Women 1st T20I - Friday, July 9, Northampton - 11:00- PM (IST)

India vs England Women 2nd T20I - Sunday, July 11, Hove - 7:00- PM (IST)

India vs England Women 3rd T20I - Thursday, July 15, Chelmsford - 11:00- PM (IST)

India vs England live streaming details

Fans can catch the India Women vs England Women live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. To catch the India vs England Women live scores, fans can keep a tab on BCCI Women's and England Cricket's official social media handles.

