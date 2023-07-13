Last Updated:

MLC 2023: Major League Cricket Full Schedule, List Of Matches, Date, Time, Venue

Let's take a look at the entire schedule of the Major League Cricket 2023 (MLC 2023) that is scheduled to begin from tomorrow as per Indian Standard Time.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
MLC 2023: Major League Cricket full schedule, list of matches, Date, Time, Venue

The captains of all the 6 franchises posing with the MLC 2023 trophy (Image: @MLCricket/twitter)


The inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC), the United States' franchise cricket league, will begin on July 14 in Dallas with a game between the Texas Super Kings and the Los Angeles Knight Riders and conclude on July 31 with the final. The competition will feature six teams and will be played in a single-group round-robin format. The tournament's 19 games will be played at two locations: Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and Church Streek Park in Morrisville.

3 things you need to know

  • Major League Cricket is a tournament that announces the official entry of cricket in the USA
  • CSK, KKR, and MI are the three IPL franchises that have a team in MLS as well
  • The tournament will begin from July 14, 2023 and will culminate on July 31, 2023

Also Read | With Its Own Major League, Cricket Looks For A Foothold In The United States

How many matches will be played in MLC?

There will be 15 league matches, followed by four play-off games. The league stage will conclude on July 26, followed by the Eliminator and Qualifier 1 on July 28. The second qualifier and the final will take place on July 29th and 31st, respectively.

Also Read | Amidst speculations of 'cooling-off" period, Ambati Rayudu withdraws from MLC 2023

MLC 2023 full schedule

Here's the entire schedule of MLC with all the venues, date, time, and the details. Take a peek into the schedule: 

  • Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, July 14, 2023, Dallas, 6:00 AM IST
  • MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns, July 15, 2023, Dallas, 2:00 AM IST
  • Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom, July 15, 2023, Dallas, 6:00 AM IST
  • San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, July 16, 2023, Dallas 6:00 AM IST
  • Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, July 17, 2023, Dallas, 2:00 AM IST
  • Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York, July 17, 2023, Dallas, 6:00 AM IST
  • Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, July 18, 2023, Dallas 6:00 AM IST
  • Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns, July 19, 2023, Dallas 6:00 AM IST
  • Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders July 21, 2023, Morrisville, 3:00 AM IST
  • Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings July 22, 2023, Morrisville, 3:00 AM IST
  • Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns July 23, 2023, Morrisville 3:00 AM IST
  • Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas July 23, 2023, Morrisville, 11:00 PM IST
  • MI New York vs Washington Freedom, July 24, 2023, Morrisville, 3:00 AM IST
  • San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings, July 25, 2023, Morrisville, 3:00 AM IST
  • MI New York vs Seattle Orcas, July 26, 2023, Morrisville, 3:00 AM IST
  • Eliminator (3 vs 4), July 28, 2023, Dallas, 2:00 AM IST
  • Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2), July 28, 2023, Dallas, 6:00 AM IST
  • Qualifier 2, July 29, 2023, Dallas, 6:00 AM IST
  • Final, July 31, 2023, Dallas, 6:00 AM
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com