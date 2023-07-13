MLC 2023: Major League Cricket full schedule, list of matches, Date, Time, Venue

The inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC), the United States' franchise cricket league, will begin on July 14 in Dallas with a game between the Texas Super Kings and the Los Angeles Knight Riders and conclude on July 31 with the final. The competition will feature six teams and will be played in a single-group round-robin format. The tournament's 19 games will be played at two locations: Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and Church Streek Park in Morrisville.

How many matches will be played in MLC?

There will be 15 league matches, followed by four play-off games. The league stage will conclude on July 26, followed by the Eliminator and Qualifier 1 on July 28. The second qualifier and the final will take place on July 29th and 31st, respectively.

MLC 2023 full schedule

