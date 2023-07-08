Amidst Speculations Of 'cooling-off" Period, Ambati Rayudu Withdraws From MLC 2023

After earlier announcing his participation in the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket 2023, retired CSK batsman Ambati Rayudu has withdrawn from the competition. According to reports, Rayudu has pulled out because of some personal reasons. However, speculations are rife that BCCI's cooling-off period policy could be a reason that propelled this move.

3 things you need to know:

Ambati Rayudu represented India in 55 ODIs

Rayudu also played 6 T20s for India

Rayudu is known for his stint with Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Ambati Rayudu withdraws from MLC 2023

The MLC 2023 which is scheduled to start from July 13, is making all the buzz, and when it was known that IPL veteran Ambati Rayudu will be a part of the Texas Super Kings franchise, the league gained further traction. However, as the start day is on the horizon, Rayudu has scrapped his name and will not feature in the T20 tournament.

“Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season of the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons,” Texas Super Kings said in a statement.

The development comes amid BCCI's contemplation of a cooling-off period, that aims to curb the predetermined retirement of Indian players. Indian players are barred from participating in overseas leagues whereas retired players can move. However, the Cooling-off policy is set to include special conditions for retired players as well, and Ambati Rayudu's declaration to not participate is seen in the same light i.e., fans are of the view that retired players also have to meet a few conditions to play in the professional leagues. While it cannot be gauged whether the impending policy has to do something with Ambati Rayudu's decision but until further details arrive the doubts may remain prevalent.

Ambati Rayudu major career statistics

Ambati Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India and represented the nation in 6 T20 internationals as well. In the 50-over format, he amassed a total of 1694 runs with an average of 47.06. Aside from international cricket, Rayudu was a seasoned IPL player until his retirement, which became operational after the 2023 final. A veteran IPL player, Rayudu has played 204 matches in the esteemed league and garnered 4348 runs. He played a crucial cameo in the final of IPL 2023, through which Chennai Super Kings lifted its 5th title.