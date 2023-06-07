'We reached out to Mo': Moeen Ali agrees to come out of Test retirement for The Ashes

Moeen Ali has decided to come out of retirement and has been added to England's Test squad ahead of The Ashes as he replaces injured Jack Leach in the squad. Moeen Ali, 35, who retired from Test cricket at the end of the 2021 summer, has reversed his decision following discussions with Test Captain Ben Stokes, Test Head Coach Brendon McCullum and Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket Rob Key.

Moeen Ali returns to Test cricket

“We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign.

“We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign.”

Moeen Ali has played 64 Test matches for England and has scored 2,914 Test runs and has 195 wickets at Test level. He will celebrate his 36th birthday during the first Test at Edgbaston on 18 June.

Eng squad for The Ashes

Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope (vice-captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Matty Potts,, Josh Tongue, Moeen Ali.

Ashes 2023 schedule

1st Test: England v Australia, 16-20 June, Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test: England v Australia, 28 June-2 July, Lord’s, London

3rd Test: England v Australia, 6-10 July, Headingley, Leeds

4th Test: England v Australia, 19-23 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: England v Australia, 27-31 Kia Oval, London