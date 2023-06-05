England Suffer MASSIVE Setback Ahead Of Ashes As Match-winner Ruled Out Of The Series

Ahead of the all-important ENG vs AUS Ashes series, the England cricket team has suffered a major setback as Jack Leach has been ruled out of the series due to injury. Leach developed symptoms of lower back stress fracture during the one-off Test vs Ireland and was sent for scans. The scans later confirmed his injury after which he was ruled out. The English team is yet to announce a replacement for the left-arm spinner.

The Ashes 2023 series will also kickstart England's campaign in the World Test Championship Final 2023-2025 cycle and the team would be hoping to make it to the final of this cycle. The team has done well under Ben Stokes' captaincy but now has suffered a major loss ahead of the series.

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar vouches for 35-year-old veteran ahead of WTC Final, 'They still need him'

Jack Leach has been one of the major parts of the England bowling line since Ben Stokes took over the team's Test captaincy before the 2022 English summer and has also dented their bowling strategy. Under Stokes' leadership, Leach has bowled nearly 200 overs which is also the most by a bowler in the England team.

Gutting news 😔



We're all with you, Leachy. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 4, 2023

READ: Brandon King rules with 1st ODI ton as West Indies beat UAE by 7 wickets in series opener

Who will replace Jack Leach?

Jack Leach's injury now has left England in a selection dilemma as they don't have any possible replacement for the left-arm spinner. Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks who made their debut against Pakistan in December 2022, will be some of the part-time spin options that Ben Stokes will have in the Ashes series vs Australia. Joe Root can also be a good choice as he as well has a decent spin record while bowling in Tests.

Young 18-year-old leg spinner Rehan Ahmed is also a choice as he did wonders for the England U19 in the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2022.

Returning to the Ashes 2023, the England cricket team will be hoping to regain the trophy after 2015 and also continue their good run in Tests under Ben Stokes' captaincy. The English team will be high on confidence after defeating Ireland dominantly in the one-off Test, however, the Australian challenge will be a different test for the hosts.

The first Ashes Test will be played from June 16, 2023, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England squad for first two tests Ashes series vs Australia

Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Dan Lawrence, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue.