Moeen Ali Suffers Brain-fade Moment As He Gets Run Out On Free Hit For Golden Duck

Bangalore suffered a dramatic top-order collapse in the Eliminator against the southern rivals Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. However, it was Moeen Ali's unusual dismissal that stood out in the contest.

'A free hit and a run-out!'

This happened in the 11th over of the first innings that was bowled by the left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. On the fourth delivery of that over, Nadeem had overstepped. The over-stepping siren was heard after AB de Villiers had completed a single and was standing at the non-strikers' end. This meant that new batsman Moeen Ali was going to take the strike and more importantly, it was signalled as a free-hit as well. However, Moeen made a mess of it.

It so happened that on the following delivery, a smart Nadeem bowled it right on the blockhole as Ali looked to get the ball past the cover fielder but to no avail as he could not even time the ball nicely. Even though the ball was fielded by Rashid Khan at extra-cover, the southpaw set off for a non-existent single. It was indeed a huge blunder as Khan hits the bull's eye at the bowler's end and the English all-rounder could not make his ground and was eventually run out on a free hit.

Watch the video of Moeen Ali's disastrous run out here:

Bangalore lose half their side

The Virat Kohli-led side are in all sorts of trouble as they have lost half their side after being put in to bat by Hyderabad skipper David Warner. They are currently placed at 99/5 in the 16th over.

Bangalore finished fourth in the league stages with 14 points in the same number of matches. This is also the first time since the 2016 edition that the three-time finalists have succeeded in making the playoffs.

However, unlike Qualifier 1, the losing team will not get a second chance to make amends as this is a 'Do or Die' encounter which means that the winner of this contest will face Delhi in the second Qualifier on Sunday for a place in the final while the loser will be knocked out from this year's competition.

