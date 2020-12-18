Mohammad Amir Retirement: Pakistan Pacer's Net Worth, Salary, House And Personal Life

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Pakistan’s prodigious speedster Mohammad Amir, at the age of 28, announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, December 17. The cricketer made his debut for Pakistan in 2009 and was part of their 2009 T20 World Cup-winning squadron. Moreover, the left-arm pacer also accounted for the wickets of India’s top 3 batsmen (Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan) in the final of Pakistan’s victorious Champions Trophy 2017 campaign in England.
Upon the Mohammad Amir retirement news, here is a look at some of the details regarding his net worth, his LPL 2020 salary as well as some of his personal life details.
PCB statement on Mohammad Amir: https://t.co/CQSHIlhBLk pic.twitter.com/n2MJLpeZcF— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 17, 2020
As per worldbiographynews.com, the Mohammad Amir net worth amounts to $3 million (₹22 crore). His net worth includes the income he receives from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his services to Pakistan cricket. He also receives salary for playing County Cricket for Essex in England, as well as for his T20 league cricketing commitments like Lanka Premier League (LPL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Mohammad Amir played for the Galle Gladiators in the recently-concluded LPL 2020 season. His side reached the final but lost the title to Jaffna Stallions. The Mohammad Amir LPL 2020 salary for his participation in the Sri Lanka-based T20 tournament was $25,000 (₹17,50,000).
Mohammad Amir wife's name is Narjis Khan. Narjis is a British citizen, who is a lawyer by profession and she played a major role in fighting for Amir when he was jailed in the UK for the 2010 spot-fixing scandal. The two married in 2016 and they have two daughters together. Here is a look at Mohammad Amir and the rest of his family in pictures.
beautiful hunza 🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/6i91HlSfdI— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 11, 2020
My whole heart ❤ pic.twitter.com/wxQwrJsqeQ— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 16, 2020
The Mohammad Amir stats in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Since his debut in 2009 up until his retirement, the cricketer played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 49 T20Is for his country. He collected 259 wickets across his international appearances. He also has two half-centuries to his name with the bat in ODI cricket.
