Mohammad Amir To Make Comeback In International Cricket After Retiring Last Year: Reports

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir had shocked everyone by calling time on his cricket career last year. However, in a dramatic u-turn, the former pacer is now open to making his return to Pakistan cricket, as reported by Daily Pakistan. In December 2020, Mohammad Amir had sent shockwaves across the cricket world when he announced his retirement from international cricket. While announcing his retirement, Amir said he was not being treated with respect and was being tortured by the management.

As per the report Mohammad Amir, while speaking to private media, said, “I am available for team”. Amir's decision to make a comeback comes following the resignation of head coach Misbah ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. Earlier, the pacer had blamed Pakistan's head coach Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis for his premature retirement. He had also said that he would think about making a comeback for the Pakistan team only if the current management is expelled. Earlier ARY Sports, in their report had quoted Amir stating that his case was 'portrayed in a wrong way' by the management, adding that Wasim Khan assured him of addressing these concerns.

He had said, “Wasim Khan visited my house before PSL 6’s second leg and we had a detailed discussion on my retirement. I shared all my concerns with him, and to be honest; he listened to them very seriously. My case was portrayed in a wrong way by the current management."

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had also expressed his desire to bring the speed gun back into the squad ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Azam had said he would like to have Amir back into the team, admitting that the pacer is still "one of the best in the world".

Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis resign ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan cricket board had recently announced the 15 member squad for the T20 World Cup; however, ahead of the major event, head coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis announced their resignation from their respective roles. Pakistan's official Twitter account confirmed the news, stating that "Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles.".

Misbah and Waqar have coached the team for two years and had one year left on their contracts after being appointed in September 2019. Misbah cited bio-bubble fatigue and the time he would lose out with his family while on national duty as major reasons for his resignation, while Waqar claimed he chose to resign when Misbah told him of his future plans.

Image Credit: AP