Mohammad Kaif's Captaincy Helped Me Dismiss Sachin Tendulkar For A Duck: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the leading bowlers in the country. The right-arm pacer has been India's bowling mainstay across formats for the major part of the last decade. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, made his way into the Indian team courtesy brilliant performances in the domestic circuit. Since making his debut, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has received plaudits for his sensational performances in the international arena.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar credits Mohammad Kaif for plotting Sachin Tendulkar's wicket

However, even before making his India debut, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had claimed the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar in the domestic circuit for Uttar Pradesh against Mumbai. It was back in 2009 in the final of the Ranji Trophy that the right-arm seamer bagged the prized scalp of Sachin Tendulkar for a 15-ball duck. Kumar remains the only bowler to get Tendulkar out on a duck in Ranji Trophy. Now, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has credited former India batsman Mohammad Kaif, who was then his captain for plotting the batting maestro’s dismissal.

While speaking on a YouTube talk show “Double Trouble”, which is hosted by women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, Bhuvneshwar revealed how he and Mohammad Kaif planned Sachin Tendulkar’s dismissal. Bhuvneshwar said that generally, you think to claim wickets before the start of any game, but you don’t plan to bag a certain number of wickets as it’s not possible.

However, Bhuvneshwar added but when it comes to Sachin Tendulkar’s wicket, he said that he was lucky because the position where Sachin Tendulkar got out was neither short leg nor mid-wicket, which was set by Mohammad Kaif. Bhuvneshwar further said that the credit goes to Mohammad Kaif, who was his captain at that time. He added that Mohammad Kaif set the field, he just bowled according to it, and eventually got Sachin Tendulkar's wicket.

People began to know me after bagging Sachin Tendulkar's wicket: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

On many instances, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has stated hat he could not even look at Sachin Tendulkar in the eyes after he had got him out and that it was intimidating. The pacer also admitted that when the moment happened, he had no clue how big it was. The 2013 Champions Trophy winner then mentioned that it was only significant once he had seen it all over the news the next day that he understood the significance of that wicket. The speedster also added that in a way, everything in his life started after that wicket as people began to know him and every good performance of him from that point suddenly started getting attention.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI