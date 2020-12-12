Mohammad Kaif Reveals Why Skipper Tim Paine Will Be Aggressive Against India

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif has said that Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine will leave no stone unturned when it comes to engaging in verbal duels during the upcoming four-match Test series against India that gets underway on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. Giving further clarification on the same, Kaif mentioned that since Paine does not have an IPL contract, he will come out all guns blazing.

'He can confront the Indians': Mohammad Kaif

“All the players who play in the IPL, whether it is Finch, Warner, or Cummins, none of them are going to fight now,” Kaif said on the Sony Sports Network. “Tim Paine does not play, he knows that he is not going to come to India, he does not have anything to do with the IPL, so he can confront the Indians", said the former Indian middle-order batsman while speaking on the Sony Sports Network.

Paine was often seen sledging the Indian batsmen from behind the stumps during their last visit Down Under in the 2018/19 season. The stumper and his opposite number Virat Kohli had an on-field altercation when the latter had collided with him during the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. In the end, the on-field umpire had to be the peace-maker.

However, it was his 'Babysitting' banter in the following Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground that made him an overnight star.

READ: Brad Hogg Gets A Savage Reply From Wasim Jaffer For Schooling India's Top-order Batsmen

When Paine had a go at Rishabh Pant

It so happened that during the 'Boxing Day Test match at the MCG, it was learned that Rishabh Pant was excluded from India's ODI squad that had succeeded the Test series and when the youngster had come out to bat, Paine, asked him whether he was interested in babysitting.

“Tell you what big MS is back in the one-day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes. They need a batter. Fancy that extend your Aussie holiday, beautiful town, Hobart, too. Get him a waterfront apartment. Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids", the Aussie red-ball captain was heard saying this on the stump mic.

However, the Delhi cricketer would not give up without a fight and returned the favor when his Australian counterpart had come out to bat during the Australian innings.

"We have got a special guest here. Have you heard the word temporary captain ever. You don't need anything to get him out. Come on lads. He loves to talk, that's the only thing he can do. Only talking talking," said Pant.

READ: Rishabh Pant Pitches Himself For Adelaide Test Squad With Century Blitz In Practice Game

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.