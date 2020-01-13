The Debate
Mohammed Kaif Has A 'Sudama Moment' With Sachin Tendulkar, Calls Him Lord Krishna

Cricket News

Mohammed Kaif received a lot of praise for his humility because, in a Twitter post, he referred to himself as Sudama and called Sachin Tendulkar 'Lord Krishna'.

Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif won the internet over on Sunday when he shared a picture of himself alongside the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on his official Twitter handle. Twitterati lauded Kaif for comparing his former teammate and the batting great to the revered Indian God, Lord Krishna.

Kaif received a lot of praise for his humility because, in the caption, he referred to himself as Sudama and called Sachin Tendulkar 'Lord Krishna'.

Mohammad Kaif's Tweet

Mohammad Kaif is arguably one of the best fielders India has ever seen on the cricket field. He made his international debut at a time when India's fielding was not up there with the best in the world but changed its dynamics with his athleticism. He was agile and hardly made fielding errors. Plucking balls out of thin air was a cakewalk for him. Mohammad Kaif played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs, in which he amassed 624 and 2,753 runs respectively, with 3 centuries and 20 half-centuries. He will mostly be known for the memorable knock he played at the Lord’s versus England.

He called it quits from all forms of cricket on July 13, 2018. After he bid adieu to the sport, Sachin Tendulkar posted a message for him on social media. Sachin Tendulkar said he chose the best day for quitting cricket. Tendulkar also reminisced the knock Kaif played at the Home of Cricket, Lord's back in 2002. The batting maestro had taken to Twitter and extended his wishes to Mohammad Kaif.

Published:
