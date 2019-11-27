Former Cricketers Mohammad Kaif And VVS Laxman Wish Suresh Raina On His Birthday

Former cricketers VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif wished one of India's finest southpaws Suresh Raina on his birthday and wished him for more success in the years to come. Suresh Raina, who began his career in 2005, has had the opportunity to share the dressing room with some of the legends of the Indian cricket team. Kaif took to Twitter to share a photo of him and Raina in Indian colours during a match.

Kaif wishes Raina success in the future

Wish you a very happy birthday @ImRaina . May you continue with your hard work and entertain. Best wishes always ! #HappyBirthdayRaina pic.twitter.com/nR2ltKPVaz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 27, 2019

VVS Laxman wishes Raina on his birthday

Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter and joy @ImRaina #HappyBirthdayRaina pic.twitter.com/h3N7X3T0ZX — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 27, 2019

Suresh Raina eyes number four slot in shorter formats

The veteran left-handed batsman played his last ODI against England in July 2018 following which he was left out of the national side. Suresh Raina was once India's best number four batsman during MS Dhoni's captaincy and has amassed a total of 8392 runs in his T20 career. With two successive T20 World Cups coming up in 2020 and 2021, Suresh Raina is eyeing to make a comeback to the national side after a gap of almost a year. Speaking to a news publication, Suresh Raina revealed that he was confident that he could deliver as India's number four batsman just like how he had done so previously and laid out his plans to earn a recall to the national side by 2020. Rishabh Pant has been widely criticized after he has failed to fire for the Men in Blue at the number four slot and borne the brunt of many former cricketers for his loose shots on the field. However, Suresh Raina believes that the youngster appeared to be lost and was confused about the game and that a senior player should talk to him just like how MS Dhoni did with the youngsters.

