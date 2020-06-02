Mohammad Shami Distributes Food & Masks To Migrants On UP Highway, Joins Covid Relief Work

Team India's pacer Mohammad Shami became the latest sports personality to join the COVID relief works as the pacer distributed masks & food to migrants in Uttar Pradesh. As the battle against coronavirus rages on in different parts of the country, sportspersons across India have helped the needy and the poor providing them with relief materials including food and transport. Mohammad Shami distributed food packets and masks to migrants returning to their homes on National Highway no. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. Further, the right-hand pacer has also set up food distribution centres near his residence in Sahaspur.

Shami joins COVID relief work

As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur.



We are in this together🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/gpti1pqtHH — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2020

Thank you ye to farz hai hamara 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) June 2, 2020

Covid tally in India

The novel coronavirus death toll rose to 5,598 in India on Tuesday with 204 more fatalities, while 8,171 new cases took the number of infections to 1,98,706, the Health Ministry said. The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) climbed to 97,581 and as many as 95,526 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the data. Around 48.07 percent patients have recovered so far, a ministry official said.

Shami reveals his struggle

In an Instagram live session with India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami reflected upon the brief period in his life where he was battling severe stress and also considered ending his life thrice. Mohammad Shami revealed that he was not thinking about cricket at all and since he used to stay on the 24th floor of an apartment, his family worried that he would jump from the balcony. The right-arm pacer also revealed that 2-3 friends would stay with him throughout the day. He added that his family supported him immensely and asked him to focus on his game to recover from that phase and not think about anything else. He stated that he started training a lot at the academy in Dehradun after that.

