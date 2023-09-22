Mohammad Shami Gives A Rib-tickling Response To Bhogle After His Stellar Fifer Against AUS

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami broke the backbone of the Australian batting lineup in the first IND vs AUS ODI match and picked up the second fifer of his ODI career. Shami ended the innings with figures of 5/51 in ten overs and helped the team wrap the Aussies for a first-innings score of 276 runs. The Indian team didn't face much difficulty in chasing down the target and won the match by five wickets.

3 things you need to know

Team India is coming off in the IND vs AUS ODI series after winning the 2023 Asia Cup

The Indian team lost to Australia in the ODI series played earlier this year

Team India will also begin their ODI World Cup 2023 journey against Australia

Mohammad Shami gives a funny reply to Harsha Bhogle

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami while speaking in the post-first innings interview gave a funny reply to his question. Harsha asked Shami, "Were you feeling the heat today?". Replying to the question Shami said:

Yes probably, because you guys are sitting in the AC boxes, we were on the ground.

Team India takes a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series

After being sent into bat first by the Indian cricket team skipper KL Rahul, the Australian cricket team didn't start off well and lost Mitchell Marsh for four runs. However, the Aussies were brought back in the match and opener David Warner and Steve Smith added 94 runs for the second wicket. Warner scored a half-century and played an innings of 52 runs. However, the Indian team regained momentum and removed Warner and Smith in quick succession. From here, the Indian team didn't allow the Aussies to come back in the match and took wickets in quick intervals.

Chasing the target, Team India openers, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad started off well and added 142 runs off 130 balls for the first wicket. The Indian team lost three wickets in nine runs, but Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul ensured that their team gets over the line and in the end won the match by 5 wickets.