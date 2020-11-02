Mohammad Siraj's Perfectly Straight Delivery Goes Right Through The Gates Of Prithvi Shaw

Both Delhi and Bangalore would be hoping to register a win and add two vital points in their tally in order to consolidate a playoff berth as they lock horns in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday. However, it was pacer Mohammad Siraj's dream delivery that stood out the most in this contest.

'A Siraj Special!'

This happened during the second over of Delhi's run chase of 153. On the fifth delivery, the speedster bowled a straightish delivery that came back in sharply after pitching. A well-set Shaw looked to defend the ball but such was the beauty of the delivery that it beat the batsman's defence and the furniture was disturbed. A clueless Prithvi had no choice but to take a long walk back to the pavilion. The Bangalore players, as well as speedster Siraj, were seen celebrating excessively while Delhi coach Ricky Ponting had a smile on his face.

Here's how Siraj completely ended up bamboozling young Shaw.

Delhi restrict Bangalore to 152/7

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to chase. His decision seemed to be spot on as Delhi managed to pick up quick wickets despite some of their top-order batsmen being able to find boundaries and maximums at regular intervals.

Young opener Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with a 41-ball 50 while he was ably supported by skipper Virat Kohli (29) and AB de Villiers (35) respectively as the three-time finalists posted a respectable total of 152/7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi seem to be in control with both Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane middling the ball well.

READ: Devdutt Padikkal Lauded By Netizens For Breaking Top Dream11 IPL Record Of All-time

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.