Devdutt Padikkal Lauded By Netizens For Breaking Top Dream11 IPL Record Of All-time

The Indian Premier League's humongous success can be credited to the fact that it has provided a platform for up and coming Indian players to rub shoulders with the stalwarts of world cricket. There have been several players whose inclusion in the India side was fast-tracked due to a successful Dream11 IPL season. Youngsters have also lived up to expectations in their 13th season as well, especially Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal, who has broken a top record this season.

Shreyas Iyer's long-standing record broken by Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old batsman has been outstanding in carving a niche for himself as a dependable performer at the top of the order in the star-studded Bangalore batting line up. The youngster has shown a splendid display of maturity at such a young age and also has scored runs with great flair. Devdutt Padikkal has claimed the record of scoring most runs in a debut season by an Indian batsman.

The southpaw has surpassed Shreyas Iyer, who held the record after he amassed 439 runs in the 2015 season. Devdutt Padikkal has been in scintillating form and has proved his mettle with consistent performances with the bat. With 472 runs in 14 matches, the left-hander has taken the competition by storm. Impressed with his stellar run, fans appreciated the batsman for his dazzling knocks:

This human Devdutt Padikkal is grabbing attention with great performance #NuvocoPlayoffs @NuvocoVistas — Girish Chavda (@GirishChavda005) November 2, 2020

What a season Devdutt Padikkal is having his maiden @IPL

1st #Dream11IPL @RCBTweets



450+ runs , five 50+ scores

In TOP-10 of leading runscorers list

KL Rahul @klrahul11 OrangeCap holder of #iplseason13 also has equal fifty as him #IPL2020 #PlayBold

Well played CHAMP @devdpd07 — Dhruvin Panchamia (@Dhruvin_04) November 2, 2020

Devdutt Padikkal's #IPL2020 'may' have come to an end.



Great season for him. Hope he gets a nod to play for India soon.#RCBvDC #DCvRCB #IPL2020 — T#€ 🅱💙🆖 Gu¥ (@SarkarSpeaking) November 2, 2020

Devdutt Padikkal Dream11 IPL stats

Only KL Rahul has scored more runs than Devdutt Padikkal as of now in Dream11 IPL 2020 as the left-hander has jumped to the second place in the list of top run-getters of the season. With his consistent performances, he has been a revelation for the Bangalore side. KL Rahul is leading the list with 670 runs to his name in 14 matches. With five half-centuries, he has recorded the most number of 50 plus scores for an uncapped Indian batsman.

Delhi vs Bangalore: Dependable Devdutt Padikkal sets the tone with a half-century

The contest is of utmost importance for both the franchise, as the fortunes of the losing team could possibly take a hit. Padikkal did not let the occasion get the better off him and batting impeccably under pressure and raced to his fifth half-century. Despite his knock of 51, the middle order could not capitalize on the steady start. Bangalore eventually posted a decent total of 152 runs.

