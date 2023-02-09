Mohammed Shami Bowls A Peach To Dismiss David Warner, Wicket Goes 'Cartwheeling' - WATCH

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has started in Nagpur and Australia are looking in pressure right from ball 1. Australia have already lost both of their openers inside the space of two overs with both the Indian seamers hitting the right lengths and troubling the Australian batsmen.

Before the start of the match Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first. Todd Murphy made his debut for Australia whereas KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav also received Test caps.

The Indian fast bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj proved Australia's decision to be wrong by removing both the openers inside the space of two overs.

Shami knocks over Warner

The most interesting moment was the second wicket when Mohammed Shami 'cartwheeled' David Warner. Mohammed Shami came in to bowl the third over after Usman Khawaja was dismissed in the last over by Siraj. The first ball of the third over proved to be the last for David Warner after he broke Warner's defence and his off stump went 'cartwheeling' back to the keeper.

After losing the Australian openers early, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne started to anchor the Australian innings and took Australia to 76/2 at Lunch. The Australian batsmen looked steady before Jadeja dismissed Labuschagne for 49. Jadeja didn’t stop there and dismissed Matt Renshaw the very next ball. Ravindra Jadeja was making a comeback after his knee injury after almost six months and he couldn’t have imagined a better comeback than this.

After losing their top 4, Steve Smith was the only one left battling the Indian spinners in the middle but he soon got bowled by Jadeja. After this, it didn’t take much trouble for the Indian bowlers to remove other batsmen, and at Tea, Australia are 174/8.