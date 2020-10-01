IPL 2020: Mohammed Shami Hits The 'Bullseye' To Send Suryakumar Yadav Packing Back

Suryakumar Yadav's stay in the middle came to an abrupt end during Mumbai's Dream11 IPL 2020 league match against Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday when he was run out by pacer Mohammed Shami while attempting a run that was never on the cards.

'Bullseye'

This happened in the fourth over of Mumbai's innings that was bowled by leggie Ravi Bishnoi. On the penultimate ball of that over, skipper Rohit Sharma attempted a sweep shot and then set off for a risky single supposedly to rotate strikes. However, it was indeed a hasty one as Mohammed Shami stopped the ball well at the short fine leg and threw the ball in his follow-through at the strikers' end. The ball hit the bullseye and the Punjab players started celebrating straightaway. The matter was referred upstairs and replays showed that Surya was well short of his ground.

The third umpire had no hesitation in making his decision and the number three batsman walked back to the dugout for a 7-ball 10 that included a couple of boundaries.

Watch the video here:

Both teams look to get back to winning ways

Both sides head into this contest after having lost their respective encounters. The 2014 finalists were comprehensively outplayed by Rajasthan on Sunday night where they chased down a mammoth target of 224 and ended up registering the highest successful run-chase in the tournament's history. The defending champions, on the other hand, went down to Bangalore in a high-voltage Super Over on Monday.

Therefore, both teams will be looking to rediscover their rhythm and get back to winning ways by adding those two precious points in their tally.

Coming back to the contest, Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and asked Mumbai to make the first use of the pitch.

