Mohammed Shami Reveals Why Test Cricket Is His Favourite Format

Mohammed Shami is considered to be one of the finest bowlers to have represented Team India at the highest level. He was one of the leading wicket-takers for the Men In Blue during the 2015 as well as 2019 World Cups respectively. However, Shami has said it is the game's longest format that he loves playing the most.

Shami chooses Test cricket as his favourite format

"For entertainment purposes, I would like to choose T20I but I would like to play Test cricket for the intensity of the game", said Mohammed Shami during an Instagram session with former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently.

Shami was retained by the Kings XI Punjab to play in IPL 2020 which has been postponed indefinitely due to the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world.

The status of IPL 2020

The BCCI had several plans in mind to conduct IPL 2020. They first conceived the idea of conducting a month-long IPL with the final scheduled in the first week of June. Then they also were planning to play the games behind closed doors but a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country saw all the plans pushed to the backburner.

The only available window for an IPL in the current year would be between September and November, provided Cricket Australia and the ICC agree to reschedule the T20 World Cup. The six-month travel restrictions in Australia end on September 30 if the situation becomes normal and the T20 World Cup is scheduled in October-November.

(Image Courtesy: AP)