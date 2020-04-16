Faf Du Plessis Terms MS Dhoni's 84 In 2019 Vs RCB As All-time Favourite IPL Memory

Former South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis has been an integral part of the CSK unit for quite some time now. Faf du Plessis has been exceptional for CSK and has been a vital cog in their success over the years. His wonderful knock in IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 to guide CSK to the final still remains one of the finest knocks played under pressure.

Faf du Plessis picks MS Dhoni's knock against RCB as his favourite IPL moment

On Thursday, Faf du Plessis took to Twitter to complete the #MyIPLMoment challenge after being nominated by CSK teammate Suresh Raina. Faf Du Plessis named some of the best individual performances by his teammates. Faf Du Plessis started by recalling Suresh Raina's magnificent ton against KXIP. du Plessis also mentioned a match-winning knock by Dwayne Bravo against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2018 tournament opener and went on to shower praise on Shane Watson for bringing out the big knocks in crunch games like a final.

However, his favourite IPL moment was of CSK skipper MS Dhoni. Faf du Plessis complimented MS Dhoni's ability to build a knock. Faf du Plessis picked MS Dhoni's stunning knock of 84 runs against RCB from IPL 2019 as his favourite IPL moment. Faf du Plessis said MS Dhoni has been, obviously, part of the team since the beginning but he sees him as the best finisher in the game. To have been playing alongside him so many years and to have just seen him construct innings together and finish them off was commendable. He also praised MS Dhoni's ability to handle tough situations and get the job done most of the times.

#Faf has taken @ImRaina's #MyIPLMoment challenge and mentions quite a few legendary ones. But we are not gonna let him discount his incredible 67* off 42 to take us Fafulously into the 2018 Final! :') The baton now passes on to @mhussey393! #WhistlePodu @faf1307 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/okpiPWOQDH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 15, 2020

Faf du Plessis said that last year against RCB, CSK were under the pump at the halfway stage of the chase in Bengaluru and basically, should be bowled out for 90 and added that MS Dhoni was at the crease and absorbed pressure very well. Then he started hitting more and more sixes. The sixes he was hitting was out of the stadium.

Dhoni ended up getting 84 at a strike rate of more than 200. Faf du Plessis further said it was 26 runs were required off the last over and after the game, CSK players like du Plessis were wondering just happened. MS Dhoni scored 84* off 48 balls against Virat Kohli’s RCB while chasing a target of 162 runs. Despite his gallant innings, they fell short by 1 run.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER