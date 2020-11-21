Mohammed Siraj Decides To Stay With Team India In Australia Despite Option Of Flying Back

Team India speedster Mohammed Siraj has decided to stay with the Men in Blue in Australia despite the passing away of his father on Friday. The Hyderabad-born cricketer, who is under quarantine in Sydney, was provided with the option to fly back home to be with his family by the BCCI. Siraj has been picked for the Test series against Australia which commences from December 17.

"Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj lost his father on Friday after a brief illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had a discussion with Siraj and he was offered the option of flying back and be with his family in this hour of grief.The fast bowler has decided to stay with the Indian contingent and continue performing his national duties," the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

The BCCI shares his grief and will be supportive of Siraj in this extremely challenging phase.



The Bangalore pacer's father Mohammed Ghouse passed away on Friday at the age of 53 after losing the battle to a lung ailment. Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj's growth as a cricketer as he supported his son's ambitions with his limited resources. Siraj was picked in the Indian team for the Australia after he performed well for Bangalore in the recently concluded IPL.

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The first Test will be a day/night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January). With India currently on top of the World Test Championship table and Australia in second, the series is expected to be a thriller, as it will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

