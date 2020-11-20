Pacer Mohammed Siraj's Father Mohammed Ghouse Passes Away Due To Lung Ailment

Pacer Mohammed Siraj's father Mohammed Ghouse passed away on Friday at the age of 53 after losing the battle to a lung ailment. Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj's growth as a cricketer as he supported his son's ambitions with his limited resources.

Siraj is currently in Australia with the Indian team who will be taking on Australia in a two-month-long all-format bilateral series that gets underway on November 27. The Hyderabad cricketer has been roped in the Test squad for the four-match series- the first of which will be played on December 17.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that Siraj won't return for the last rites in Hyderabad due to quarantine protocols.

Bangalore offers last respects to Siraj's father

The 26-year old's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Bangalore came forward to offer their last respects. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the three-time finalists offered their heartfelt prayers and condolences to Mohammed Siraj and his family on the loss of his father.

They then urged Siraj to stay strong and assured him that the entire Bangalore family is with him during this difficult time.

Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan 🙏🏻 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 20, 2020

Mohammed Siraj in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Hyderabad pacer had an excellent run in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he managed to pick up 11 scalps in nine matches that he got to feature in. He played an instrumental role in Bangalore's progress to the playoffs.

The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition by finishing fourth in the league stages.

However, they could not capitalise during the Eliminator against southern rivals Hyderabad. AB de Villiers had scored a valiant half-century (56) after they were put in to bat by David Warner. He hardly received any support from the other end as Bangalore were restricted to 131/7 in their 20 overs.

In the end, it was just not enough as the Orange Army got past the finish line in the final over by six wickets as the three-time finalists were knocked out of the competition and their wait for the elusive silverware continues.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

