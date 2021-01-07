Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional On Singing National Anthem Ahead Of Sydney Test: WATCH

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj was in tears just before the start of play on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The right-arm quick, who made his debut in the second Test in Melbourne, broke down in tears while singing the national anthem. It wasn’t until the end that he wiped off his tears and received a warm smile from fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohammed Siraj breaks down while singing national anthem at SCG

Siraj seemed to be overwhelmed with the occasion which only shows how much representing his nation in Tests means to the Hyderabad-based cricketer. The right-arm pacer suffered a massive personal loss ahead of the Test series. Siraj lost his father Mohammed Ghouse, who passed away in November at the age of 53 after losing the battle to a lung ailment. The right-arm pacer didn't fly back to India and took a brave call of staying back in Australia to represent his country, which was his father's dream.

Siraj, who was going through an emotional rollercoaster, put his emotions aside and came in to bowl after Indian won the toss and decided to field first. The pacer was right on the money as he provided the initial breakthrough by getting rid of the dangerous David Warner for 5. Siraj bowled a full delivery which was angling across, Warner threw his hands at it as the ball caught the edge of the southpaw's bat and ended up in Cheteshwar Pujara's hands at first slip.

India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, Australia managed to recover well after losing David Warner early on in the innings. Debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship and brought up a 50-run stand. At the time of publishing this article, Australia's scoreboard read 70/1 with Pucovski batting on 32 and Labuschagne unbeaten on 19. The hosts will want the duo to carry on and lay a solid foundation for the middle order to come and score big. On the other hand, India will want to break the dangerous-looking partnership and restrict Australia to a low total.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU TWITTER

