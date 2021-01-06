India Vs Australia: KL Rahul Bids Adieu after Injury, Wishes Boys Luck Ahead Of SCG Test

With Indian cricketer KL Rahul bidding farewell to the team ahead of the 3rd India vs Australia test, the wicketkeeper-batsman sent in his wishes to Team India sharing that he was 'gutted' to be leaving.

Gutted to be leaving the team, but wishing the boys all the luck for the remaining two Tests 🇮🇳💪 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 6, 2021

KL Rahul's hopes to play for India in the 3rd Test were cut short after he suffered an injury during the practice session. According to the BCCI, KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while India was practicing at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG) on Saturday. The batsman is expected to join Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for the rehabilitation.

India Vs Australia SCG Test

Meanwhile, after being jolted by a historic low-score in the 1st India Vs Australia Test, the Men in Blue made a resounding comeback under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership in the 2nd Test to level the series at 1-1. The touring Indian team currently stands without several key players including skipper Virat Kohli and bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami with KL Rahul becoming the latest casualty.

The 3rd test being held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 7 is crucial for both teams as a win here could secure the 4-match series for them. The SCG Test will see India's Rohit Sharma returning to the XI and Australia's David Warner who makes a comeback after his recovery from a groin injury.

