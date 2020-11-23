Mohammed Siraj Reveals His Mother Asked Him To Stay Back, 'fulfill Father's Dreams'

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has said that he aims to fulfill his father's dream of playing for the country. Siraj's father Mohammed Ghouse passed away on Friday after losing the battle to a lung ailment. He was 53.

The 26-year-old was offered the option of flying back home and be with his family by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) but the pacer who has earned his first Test call-up decided to stay back in Australia and not return home.

'Just want to fulfill my father's dream': Mohammed Siraj

"It is a very big loss for me, my father always supported me. It was his dream that I keep on playing for India and make the country proud. I just want to fulfill my father's dream and that is why I keep on thinking that my father will always be there with me," Siraj told BCCI.TV. "In this situation, every team member has supported me and it really felt nice. Virat Bhai also told me not to worry and he asked me to stay strong. I talked to my mother and she told me to stay back in Australia and fulfill my father's dream," he added.

Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj's growth as a cricketer as he supported his son's ambitions with his limited resources.

India Tour of Australia 2020/21 (Test Series)

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

READ: David Warner Says Aus Will Try Their Best To Avoid On-field Verbal Volleys Against India

Can Team India rewrite history?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under during the 2018-19 season by a 2-1 margin in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.