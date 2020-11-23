David Warner Says Aus Will Try Their Best To Avoid On-field Verbal Volleys Against India

Australia's premier batsman David Warner has said that they might adopt a different approach and avoid verbal volleys against India in the upcoming all-format bilateral series that gets underway on November 27. The Aussies are known for their art of sledging and playing mind games with oppositions and it has been a part of their on-field strategy for decades.

'You've got to be a bit more humble': David Warner

"We start with a white-ball series against India, generally the other way around, which is going to be exciting, and Virat is only playing seven of the ten games, so for us, it's about going out there as a team and trying to control our emotions and play them on the skill," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying. "I'll always draw from that, mate. To try and get engaged, that's the way they like to play as well. We saw that last time when we toured India. They really engaged us like that. We're learning over time and trying not to engage in that," he further said. "Probably try and reverse the effect by trying and ignoring it, trying to take it on board and using it against them by using your bat. It's probably something I've learned over time. And you don't know the effect it can have on your team-mates as well. You've got to be a bit more humble in that respect," the dynamic opening batsman further added.

An important bilateral series for India Down Under

Team India will be seen in action for the first time in almost nine months when they lock horns with the five-time world champions at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Friday. The Men In Blue had suffered a 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand earlier this year and they would be hoping to rediscover their rhythm in the 50-overs format by getting the better of the Aaron Finch-led side in their own backyard.

Coming to the T20Is, India would be hoping to repeat the heroics of the 2015/16 season where they had whitewashed the Aussies by a 3-0 margin. However, what is more, important here is that the 2007 World T20 champions will be hoping to start identifying the players who can be a part of the core team for next year's ICC T20 World Cup that they will be hosting in October-November.

As this is India's first-ever T20I series post-COVID-19 break, this is where they would be looking to strategize and plan as the race to the T20 cricket's showpiece event begins.

Finally, it all comes down to the four-match Test series. As India and Australia lock horns in pure whites come December 17. India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under during the 2018-19 season by a 2-1 margin in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)



