Mohammed Siraj Reveals How His Mom's Phone-call Motivated Him To Fulfill Father's Wish

Team India's pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj registered his maiden five-wicket haul on Day 4 of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane. After the end of the fourth day's play, the Hyderabadi speedster has revealed what motivated him when he was going through a rough patch on this tour.

Siraj lost his dad in November last year but didn't travel back to India for the last rites due to bio-bubble restrictions with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic and earlier this month, the quickie was subject to racial slur on day two and three of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and a formal complaint was filed by the Indian team. Siraj also had to face the brunt of an unruly crowd on the fourth day of the previous game.

"I am thankful that I was able to pick five wickets as it was a very tough situation for me after my dad passed away. But after talking to my mom at home, I gained some confidence. The call with my mom made me mentally strong. My focus was to fulfill my dad's wish," said Siraj while replying to a query from ANI.

"I want to thank god that I got the chance to play for India as it was my dad's wish too. If he was alive today, he would have been very happy. But I know his blessings were with me and I am speechless after my performance," the frontline pacer added.

Siraj registers a fifer by running through Aus top & middle-order

Mohammed Siraj finished with figures of 5/73 from his 19.5 overs. He accounted for Australia's frontline batsmen (both top and middle-order) that included the key wickets of Marus Labuschagne & Steve Smith before dismissing Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, and Test skipper Tim Paine respectively as the hosts were bundled out for 294 to set India a target of 328 runs to win this match and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India in reply are 4/0 at stumps on Day 4.

