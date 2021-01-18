Mohammed Siraj Breaks COLOSSAL Javagal Srinath Record After 5-wicket Haul In Brisbane Test

Mohammed Siraj collected five Australian wickets, including that of Steve Smith, on Day 4 of the series-deciding Test match at the Gabba. The speedster, playing only the third Test of his career, claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in the format. Siraj has now ended his bowling campaign of the series with 13 wickets.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj packs FIVE punches, watch video

Also Read | Ind Vs Aus Live: Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts Rohit Sharma For "irresponsible" Shot On Day 2

India vs Australia 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj overtakes rare debut series record

Australia has proven to be a breeding ground for several Indian speedsters. While former all-rounder Irfan Pathan made his debut in Australia during India’s 2003-04 tour Down Under, a young Ishant Sharma played the early matches of his career four years later in the same country. The latter of the two ended up becoming one of India’s finest pacemen of all time, however, he is not a member of the current touring party due to an injury he sustained last year.

The ongoing series itself has witnessed as many as three Indian fast bowlers making their debuts with Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and T. Natarajan. Moreover, even Shardul Thakur had played just one Test prior to departing for Australia.

While all bowlers have fittingly stepped onto the roles of their senior compatriots, Siraj, in particular, has achieved a unique landmark among Indian bowlers with his 13-wicket tally in the series. The speedster has now taken the most wickets for any Indian bowler making his debut during a Test series in Australia. He eclipsed the record of Javagal Srinath’s 10-wicket tally from India’s 1991-92 trip Down Under.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Comically MOCKS Steve Smith On His Face With Controversial Gesture: WATCH

Here is a look at the entire list of Indian bowlers with most wickets on their debut trip to Australia

Most wickets by an Indian in a Test series while making his Test debut in Australia:-



11* - Mohammed Siraj in 2020-21

10 - Javagal Srinath in 1991-92

8 - Dattu Phadkar in 1947-48

8 - Syed Abid Ali in 1967-68#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 18, 2021

Also Read | Joe Root Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith In Rare WTC Record

India vs Australia 4th Test updates and Siraj racial abuse incident

Australia folded out for 294 on Day 4 to set up a 328-run target for the Indians. Steve Smith top-scored for the hosts with a rapid 55 from just 74 balls. Among the Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj was ably assisted by Shardul Thakur through his four-wicket haul.

Apart from the highly-competitive nature of the contests, the ongoing series was also earlier plagued with a controversial moment involving the young Indian pacer allegedly coping racial profiling from the crowd. The ‘Siraj racial abuse’ incident was brought to light by the pacer himself after he lodged a complaint to the on-field umpires.

India vs Australia live streaming details for 4th Test

For IND vs AUS live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

Also Read | Washington Sundar Joins THIS Elite Club Led By Sachin Tendulkar After Steve Smith Wicket

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.