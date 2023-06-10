Mohammed Siraj's DRS Appeal Forces Australians To Return To Field In WTC Final - WATCH

The Indian team made a comeback on Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final 2023, however, the Australian team still have an upper hand at the end of the day. Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur added 109 runs for the seventh wicket and also took their team out of the follow-on situation on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS WTC Final. The Indian cricket team finished at 296 but an unusual event took place towards the end there innings wherein Mohammed Siraj's review gave the Indian fans an opportunity to boo at the Australian team.

During the 68th over of the innings, Team India's Mohammed Siraj was hit right in front off the ball by Cameron Green. In the real-time, Siraj looked right in front and he was given out by the umpire. The Australian players started to walk off the field but the Indian right-arm pacer opted for the review.

Australian players forced to return to field courtesy Mohammed Siraj's successful DRS; Watch

Despite the review, the Australian players were walking off the field. In the replay, there was a clear edge before the ball had Mohammed Siraj's pads. The decision was overturned and the Aussie players had to rush back to the field. This also gave an opportunity for the Indian fans to boo the Australian players for the incident. However, afterwards the Indian team was only able to add two more to their total before Mohammed Shami was caught behind.

However, the Indian team was still 176 runs behind from Australia's first-innings score but had also avoided the follow-on. The Indian pacers while coming out to bowl in the second innings struck early as David Warner was removed by Mohammed Siraj for a score of just one.

The Indian pacers didn't stop their hunt and kept on taking wickets. The first-inning top scorers Travis Head and Steve Smith were also removed early and the team ended Day 3 at 124/4. Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green are at the crease and they would look forward to extending the team's lead which is already of 296 runs by the end of day 3 of WTC Final.

Team India bowlers on the other hand would look forward to taking the remaining six wickets as early as possible and chasing down the given target.