Monty Panesar Recalls His Dream Delivery To Bamboozle Sachin Tendulkar In 2012 Mumbai Test

Monty Panesar recalled the dream delivery that he had bowled to dismiss Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in the 2012 Mumbai Test match. It was indeed a dream series for England as they came back strongly after having lost the first Test at Ahmedabad and registered two consecutive wins to seal the four-match series 2-1. The final Test had ended in a stalemate.

However, what had really stood out in that Mumbai Test match was that Panesar's dream delivery to bamboozle the Little Master was compared to Aussie spin legend Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' where he had castled Mike Gatting during the 1993 Ashes series against England.

'When I bowled that ball to Tendulkar': Monty Panesar

“When I bowled that ball to [Sachin] Tendulkar, I could remember the training I did,” Panesar told ESPNCricinfo. “When I bowled [in the Tests] I was like, gosh, I feel so fit, I feel strong, my action feels great, I felt like I could really flight the ball and spin it. I remember saying to myself, right, I want to hit the top of off stump. That was it,” said Panesar while speaking to ESPNCricinfo. “Sometimes it’s the visualisation, isn’t it?”. I remember when I listened to Glenn McGrath’s videos, he said it’s the feel. Sometimes I looked at the spot [on the pitch], sometimes it’s the feel. I didn’t think I was going to get the batsman out like that. I just thought, let me get this ball to hit the top of off stump. Sachin paaji tried to play it towards mid-on, and it kind of pitched and hit off stump", the veteran spinner added.

When Monty Panesar stunned the 'God of Cricket'

It was a must-win match for England after having lost the previous Test. Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first as the hosts looked to secure the four-match series by registering yet another win. Sachin wanted to make the most of his chances while batting on his home ground. However, that was not to be as Monty Panesar had other ideas.



The left-arm spinner had bowled an absolute ripper that left the cricket legend shell. shocked. He had bowled The ball hit the top of off-stump after pitching on the leg side. Even though Tendulkar had come forward to attempt a shot, the ball had already turned sharply and went right through the gates of the 2011 World Cup winner. Sachin had no other choice but to take a long walk back to the pavilion as his short stay at the crease in his hometown came to an abrupt end. He went back for a 12-ball 8.

The visitors won the contest by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

