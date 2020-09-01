IPL 2020: 'More Excited Than Nervous': Hardik Pandya On Playing The Marquee Tournament

Star Indian and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he is eagerly looking forward to play the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League rather than pressing the panic button amid coronavirus fear. The coronavirus pandemic has time and again made headlines with a few cricketers testing positive recently in the UAE ahead of the marquee tournament that gets underway on September 19.

'More excited than nervous': Hardik Pandya

"More excited than nervous because a good 10 months I have been training and looking forward to play so the portion where the nervousness comes or the pressure comes has gone away. I am just more excited to be on the field and implement what I have worked on with regards to my training part, the practice sessions", said Pandya while speaking to ANI. "Luckily we made a gym in the house and due to COVID-19, we weren't allowed to go out of the house so we focused and realised a lot of things that we can improve more. Because of all that hard work and preparation and thought process, it is just that I am very excited to implement what I have worked on," he explained.

MI in IPL 2020

The Mumbai Indians players had reached UAE last week and Rohit Sharma & Co. are staying at St Regis, Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma was seen sweating it out during the training camp that had taken place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai prior to the team's departure to the Middle Eastern country. Rohit who has led MI to four IPL triumphs was seen running as a part of the warm-up exercise before hitting the nets. During the net session, the dashing opener was seen playing a wide range of shots that included his signature pull shot, late cut, hook shot, cover-drive, and a few defensive shots as well.

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali i.e. November 10.

READ: IPL 2020: Title-holders Mumbai Indians Unveil Their New Jersey Ahead Of The Marquee Event

(Image Courtesy: AP)