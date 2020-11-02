Morgan Hails Dinesh Karthik's One-handed Screamer, Says It Was 'completely His Wicket'

Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan went on to say that the catch taken by Dinesh Karthik to dismiss Ben Stokes is completely his wicket. Karthik took an unbelievable one-handed catch to get rid of Stokes that eventually paved way for Kolkata's big win.

This happened in the third over of Rajasthan's stiff run chase of 192 that was bowled by Pat Cummins. On the very first delivery of that over, the Australian pacer bowled a fuller delivery as Stokes looked to hit him out of the park. However, he got a big outside edge and at one point, it seemed that the ball would comfortably travel past the vacant first and second slips for a boundary but that was not to be as DK showed a great presence of mind as he dived to his left and took a one-handed (left-handed) catch.

'It is completely his wicket': Eoin Morgan

"DK's catch was remarkable. When a guy takes a catch like that, it is completely his wicket, it has nothing to do with the bowling at all. It's a keeper's catch, keeper's wicket," Morgan told Cummins in a video posted by iplt20.com.

Kolkata eliminate Rajasthan

The two-time winners posted a challenging total of 191/7 in their 20 overs riding on a superlative knock of an unbeaten 35-ball 68 at a strike rate of 194.29 including five boundaries and six maximums after they were put in to bat by Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith.

In reply, the inaugural edition's champions were off to a brisk start but suddenly lost half their side inside the Powerplay. The onus was on the middle-order duo of Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia to help their team get over the line but neither of them could do anything exceptional and in the end, perished with the asking rate getting steeper.

The 2008 champions were restricted to 131/9 in their 20 overs. The Eoin Morgan-led side registered an emphatic 60-run win to strengthen their playoff hopes while Rajasthan have been knocked out of this year's tournament.

