Rohit Sharma Smashes First ODI Double Hundred On November 2, 2013; Watch Video

Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of the best modern-day opening batsmen in the world. While the cricketer made his international debut back in 2007, he rejuvenated himself at the top of the order during India’s triumphant run at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England. Since then, Rohit Sharma has been scoring runs and plundering records in both ODIs and T20Is and has remained one of India’s prolific run-getters alongside captain Virat Kohli.

On November 2, 2013, Rohit Sharma registered the first of his three ODI double hundreds. His whirlwind Bangalore epic came against Australia in a series-deciding final ODI. To commemorate the seventh anniversary of the innings, here is a look at the highlights of the time when Rohit Sharma terrorised Australian bowlers with 16 sixes en route to his scintillating double ton.

Watch the first of Rohit Sharma double hundreds in ODIs

Both India and Australia collided against each other in a thrilling series-decider on November 2, 2013 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Batting first, Rohit Sharma scored 209 runs from just 158 balls and his innings was filled with 12 boundaries and 16 colossal sixes. The right-hander took every Australian bowler to the cleaners, be it Clint McKay, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Faulkner or part-timer Glenn Maxwell.

Through his match-winning effort, Rohit Sharma also became only the third Indian batsman to reach the 200-run mark in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Apparently, the cricketer was not satisfied with one double ton as he registered two more in the subsequent years, including a world record 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

#OnThisDay in 2013, @ImRo45 smashed his first double century in the ODIs against Australia 👊🔝



A splendid knock that included 12 fours and 16 sixes 💥💥#TeamIndia



Watch that sensational innings 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2020

Rohit Sharma stats in international cricket

The Rohit Sharma stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. He is the only cricketer in the world to have three ODI double hundreds to his name. Moreover, he has also scored four T20I centuries (most by any batsman) and holds the record for the fastest century in the international format. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain has garnered 11,888 runs across all limited-overs innings and another 2,141 runs in 32 Tests.

How much is Rohit Sharma net worth?

The Rohit Sharma net worth includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Dream11 IPL contract with Mumbai team. As of 2020, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹124.5 crore (US $16.6 million), as reported by MSN.

The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures that Sharma earns ₹7 crore (US $937,339) being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

Disclaimer: The above Rohit Sharma net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Rohit Sharma net worth figures.

