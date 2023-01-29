'Most Magical Day Of Our Life': Axar Patel Posts Images From His Wedding, Tweet Goes Viral

After marrying to Meha Patel in Vadodara on January 26, star Team India all-rounder Axar Patel took to his official social media account and posted some pictures from his wedding that have now gone viral. The 29-year-old called this 'the most magical day' of their lives and he thanked all his family members and friends for making his wedding even more special. The post has been well received by fans, who have given it over 18.9k likes in just over an hour of posting.

Married my best friend and it was the most magical day of our life. Thank you to all of our family and friends for making it even more special. 🙏🤗❤️🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/78iWXRqB76 — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) January 28, 2023

Videos and pictures of Axar Patel's wedding go viral

Axar Patel's marriage procession, beautiful video. Congratulations to both! pic.twitter.com/jJYx2dEIMQ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 26, 2023

@akshar2026 Bhai Shadi Mubarak, May God blesse both of you, Enjoy every day of your journey with full of #love.

Party baki rahsee bapu😉#happymarriedlife#AxarPatel pic.twitter.com/OLqSlINOIJ — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) January 27, 2023

Picture of Axar Patel and Meha Patel's wedding. Congratulations to both! pic.twitter.com/vN2IA4QYd2 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 27, 2023

Axar Patel's stats across all formats

Since making his international debut in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2014, Axar Patel has gone on to establish himself as a vital player for Team India across all formats. While he was always seen as a key member of the squad in both white ball formats, little did anyone think that he would also go on to become one of the best bowlers for Team India in the Test format.

In just eight Test matches, the 29-year-old has picked up a whopping 47 wickets, with best figures of 11/70 in a match. He has two fifers to his name and also a ten-wicket haul. And that is not it as he has also impressed with the bat. Axar has scored 249 runs from 13 innings at a decent average of 22.63.

When it comes to ODIs, Axar has played in 49 matches, scoring 381 runs at an average of 19.05. He has also picked up 56 wickets. As for T20Is, Axar has played in 40 matches, scoring 228 runs at an average of 22.15. With the ball, he has picked up 37 wickets in this format.