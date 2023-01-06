Here's A List Of 4 Indians Who Took Fewer Balls Than Axar Patel To Score 50 For India

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel on Thursday played a spectacular knock during the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune. Patel entered the record books as he smashed one of the fastest T20I half-centuries by an Indian player. Patel scored 65 off 31 balls with a strike rate of 209.67 before he was dismissed by Dasun Shanaka in the final over. Patel's knock was made up of three boundaries and six maximums.

Patel smashed the joint fifth-fastest half-century in T20Is for India. He took just 20 balls to reach the 50-run mark in last night's game. Only four players have taken fewer deliveries than Patel to score a T20I half-century for India. Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Gautam Gambhir are ahead of Patel on the list. Yuvraj Singh holds the record for scoring the fastest T20I half-century not just for India but in the world.

List of fastest T20I fifties by Indian players

Yuvraj Singh took only 12 balls to score the fastest half-century in T20 Internationals in 2007. He achieved the feat during a game against England at the 2007 T20 World Cup. Singh scored six sixes in an over to reach the milestone off just 12 balls. KL Rahul is second on the list as he scored a half-century off 18 balls in 2021. Suryakumar Yadav scored the joint second-fastest T20I half-century for India last year during a game against South Africa. Gautam Gambhir took 19 balls to smash a half-century against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Player BF Opponent Year Yuvraj Singh 12 England 2007 KL Rahul 18 Scotland 2021 Suryakumar Yadav 18 South Africa 2022 Gautam Gambhir 19 Sri Lanka 2009 Yuvraj Singh 20 Australia 2007 Yuvraj Singh 20 Sri Lanka 2009 Axar Patel 20 Sri Lanka 2023

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

As far as the last night's match is concerned, India lost by 16 runs despite a fabulous effort from middle-order batters to help the side close in on the massive target set by the visitors. India won the toss and opted to field first at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored a mammoth 206/6 in 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant knock from captain Dasun Shanaka, who smashed an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls.

In the second innings, Sri Lanka picked up four wickets in the powerplay to put the hosts under pressure. Suryakumar Yadav then steadied the Indian ship alongside Axar Patel as they forged a 91-run partnership. However, Yadav was dismissed for 51 off 36 balls by Dilshan Madushanka. Patel then put on a 41-run partnership with Shivam Mavi to take India closer to the target. But in the end, Sri Lanka managed to restrict India to 190/8 in 20 overs to win by 16 runs.

